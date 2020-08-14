Kathleen A. Taylor
Chillicothe - Kathleen Ann Taylor, 73 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Friday morning, Aug. 14, 2020 in Signature Health Care following an extended illness. She was born Nov. 22, 1946 in Highland County, the daughter of Ignatius and Catherine (Maher) Pfeffer. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert A. Gumm, Sr. and William H. Taylor.
Surviving is a son, William Taylor; daughter-in-law, Lisa Gumm; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jennifer Cox and Becky Bray and a brother, Shawn Pfeffer. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, 3 sons, a sister and 2 brothers.
Mrs. Taylor had been a cook at Jerry's Pizza.
Following cremation, private services will be held at the discretion of the family. Calling hours will not be observed. The FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family.
Her memorial register and donation link is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com
.