Kathryn Elaine Smith (Butt) Galloway
Chillicothe - 26 April 1941- 14 August 2020
Kathryn Galloway peacefully passed away on 14 August 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center following a brief but mighty struggle against numerous medical challenges. She was born on 26 April 1941 to Herbert A. and Virginia (Marchand) Smith (both deceased) in Chillicothe, Ohio, their first and only daughter. She was also preceded in death by a younger brother James (Jacqueline who survives) Smith of Long Island New York and husband Henry W. Galloway with whom she renovated Victoria Manor, a local Bed and Breakfast.
Kathy is a graduate of Chillicothe High School and attended Ohio University (Chillicothe). She married Stephen P. Butt, who along with their children Stephen P. Jr., Benjamin J (Pamela Sayre) and Victoria (Scott) Bolton survive her. She also leaves behind two younger brothers, William (Barbara) Smith of Indiana and John (Wanda) Smith of Texas. Kathy was known as Grandma Gigi to her three grandchildren, Gordon, Virginia (Ginger) and Grant Bolton of Austin, Texas. Last but by no means least she leaves behind David Corcoran, dear friend and adopted family member.
Kathy was a long time volunteer at the Crisis Center at Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center in its early years, giving that organization thousands of hours of her time. She also worked as a mental heath technician on the 1-A Behavioral Unit for Adena Hospital. She and Henry later welcomed guests into their B & B, were often described as being true "people" persons by those who stayed there. Kathy loved antiques and entertaining and in more recent years became a voracious reader.
Donations are welcome at the Chillicothe-Ross County Public Library, Northside Branch.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com