|
|
Kathryn Elizabeth Shoemaker
Chillicothe - Kathryn Elizabeth Shoemaker, 92, of Chillicothe passed on peacefully to the Lord on Monday, July 22, 2019 at her home following an extended illness. She was born on January 23rd, 1927 in Chillicothe to Ethel and Walter Immell.
A marriage of 70-years began on March 12th, 1948 when she and Ralph Shoemaker, who preceded her in death, exchanged vows. Also surviving are daughter Sara (Mike) Darbyshire, son Dave Shoemaker, and son-in-law Robert (Army) Armstrong. She is also survived by sister-in-law Alice (Paul) Litter, and grandchildren Sasha (Chris) Harper, Joshua (Kristy) Anderson, Canon (Lori) Anderson, MacKenzie (Martez) Hudson, Aimee (Jay) Bowdle, Brett (Alicia) Purdum, Kip (Megan) Shoemaker, many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends, and last but not least her loyal companion, Jack.
Kathryn was also preceded in death by daughter Karen on June 21st, 2018, and by son-in-law Donald "Jigger" Anderson, and brothers Joe and Walter Immell.
Kathryn graduated from Twin High School and Ohio University where she received her BS in Education. She taught for over 30-years in the Ross Southeastern and Paint Valley School Districts. She was loved by hundreds of students that were lucky enough to have had her as a teacher.
Kathryn was an honest, beautiful, loving soul who had a positive and lasting impact on those who knew her.
Kathryn loved to read and to tend to her many flowers and plants. She also had a love for birds, caring for them and feeding them daily.
Kathryn loved and defended her family fiercely every day of her well-lived life.
A celebration of Kathryn Shoemaker's life will be held on Friday, July 26th, at the Bourneville Christian Union Church. Friends may call from 11:00am to 1:00pm with a service to follow with Pastor Dave Maughmer officiating. Burial will follow in the Twin Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Bourneville Christian Union Church. Checks may be made payable to Bourneville Christian Union Church and sent to Bourneville Christian Union Church, PO Box 96, Bourneville, OH 45617.
The SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home of Bainbridge is serving the family. Those wishing to sign Kathryn's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 25, 2019