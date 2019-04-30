|
Kathryn G. Kimble
Chillicothe - Kathryn G. Kimble, 79, of Chillicothe, passed away 3:05 a.m. April 27, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness.
She was born July 28, 1939, in Ross County to the late Samuel Glenn and Alma Jane Acord Steinbrook.
Surviving are a sister, Flossie Jane Steinbrook; brothers, Glenn (Becky) Steinbrook and August (Sharon) Steinbrook; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Virginia Barnes, Marilyn Sommers and Janetta Bowman and a brother, Lewis Steinbrook.
Kathryn liked to crochet, knit, and work crossword puzzles.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Bruce Viar officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 11-1 p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019