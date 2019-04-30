|
Kathryn L. Liebe
Chillicothe - Kathryn L. Liebe, 70, of Chillicothe, died 9:45 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 in Heartland of Chillicothe, following an extended illness. She was born January 26, 1949, in Dayton to the late James C. and Dorothy A. Kunzelman Foster.
Surviving is a daughter, Amber Dawn Liebe, of Columbus; grandchildren, Hope, Gracie, Destiney, Jason, Makenna, and Nykyziann; companion, Charles Hayes, of Chillicothe; brothers, Jon Foster, of Chillicothe and James C. (Vickie) Foster, of Bainbridge; sister, Anita Foster, of Delaware, several nieces and nephews, and special friend, Sharon Corbett, of Chillicothe. She was preceded in death by her, grandson, Paul.
Kathryn retired from Sharon's Beauty Salon.
There will be no funeral service or calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019