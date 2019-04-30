Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Liebe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn L. Liebe


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathryn L. Liebe Obituary
Kathryn L. Liebe

Chillicothe - Kathryn L. Liebe, 70, of Chillicothe, died 9:45 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 in Heartland of Chillicothe, following an extended illness. She was born January 26, 1949, in Dayton to the late James C. and Dorothy A. Kunzelman Foster.

Surviving is a daughter, Amber Dawn Liebe, of Columbus; grandchildren, Hope, Gracie, Destiney, Jason, Makenna, and Nykyziann; companion, Charles Hayes, of Chillicothe; brothers, Jon Foster, of Chillicothe and James C. (Vickie) Foster, of Bainbridge; sister, Anita Foster, of Delaware, several nieces and nephews, and special friend, Sharon Corbett, of Chillicothe. She was preceded in death by her, grandson, Paul.

Kathryn retired from Sharon's Beauty Salon.

There will be no funeral service or calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now