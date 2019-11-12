Services
Kathy Forcum Obituary
Kathy Forcum

Chillicothe - Kathy L. Forcum, 62, of Chillicothe, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at her home in Kinnikinnick. She was born in Chillicothe on Friday, June 7, 1957 a daughter of J. Everette and Ethel Walls Carroll. Her mother, Ethel Carroll, survives and lives in Clarksburg.

She is survived by her husband, Robert L. Forcum, Jr., one daughter, Amanda Hutchinson, one son, Aaron Forcum both of Chillicothe, seven grandchildren, Levi, Carter and Dylan Tatman, Erica Turner, Zack, Ryan and CharlyAnn Forcum, three sisters, Carolyn Gibson and Bonnie Wilson both of Chillicothe, Shawna Carroll of Columbus, one brother, Danny Carroll of Circleville and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, J. Everette Carroll.

Kathy was a 1976 graduate of Unioto High School. She worked as a cashier and cook for many years with Circleville Oil. Kathy loved to sew, collect antiques, and decorate her home. She loved to can vegetables and this summer she was able to can several quarts of green beans.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation will take place. No services will be held. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort is serving the family. Those wishing to sign Kathy's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
