Kathy Frances Williams



Chillicothe - Kathy Frances Williams, 77, of Chillicothe, died Thursday, July 7, 2020 at Four Seasons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Washington Court House, Ohio following an extended illness.



She was born Oct. 19, 1942 in Chillicothe to the late Alva and Katheryn McCorkle Bennett. On June 12, 1960 she married Raymond Cleo Williams, who preceded her in death Mar. 13, 2014.



Surviving are her children Wade and Rosanne Williams, Lisa and Bill Neff, Ryan Williams and Wes Williams all of Chillicothe. Also surviving are her sister Linda Lansing (John Badgley), her brother Ronald and Loretta Bennett and sisters-in-law Lois Bennettm and Lucille Hice all of Chillicothe. Plus 14 grandchildren, numerous grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.



Also preceding her in death was her brother Delbert Bennett.



Kathy was a wonderful grandmother, aunt and friend to all who knew and loved her. She was also a devoted homemaker and loved to bake. Everyone loved her cakes and pies. She loved having family over on holidays for desserts. She will be missed by all.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.









