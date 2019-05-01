Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beulah Chapel Church
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Beulah Chapel Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Atwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy Kay Atwood


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathy Kay Atwood Obituary
Kathy Kay Atwood

Chillicothe - Kathy Kay Atwood, 68, of Chillicothe, died 1:15 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

She was born May 14, 1950 to the late Raymond E. and Imogene Tyo Pryor. On July 9, 1978, she married Darrell Atwood who died November 28, 2017.

Surviving are children, Tammy K. Shoemaker, of Chillicothe, Jammie N. (Angie) Richards, of Orrville, OH, Shelly R. (Jeff) Uhrig, Kevin G. (Beth) Richards, Laura L. (Bill) Smith, and Michael J. Atwood, all of Chillicothe; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; numerous "children" whom she considered her own; a brother, Raymond A. (Jennifer) Pryor, of Chillicothe; sisters, Dorothy (Larry) Stewart and Brenda (Earl) Palmer, both of Chillicothe; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Richard Pryor and a sister, Betty Griggs.

Kathy was an active member of Beulah Chapel CCCU having dedicated years of her life to the many ministries of the church. She also donated many hours to her many charities in her community. She was dearly loved by many and will be missed by her family and many friends.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Beulah Chapel Church with Pastor Gary Thompson and Pastor Michael Blevins officiating. In keeping with her wishes, it is Kathy's request that people wear spring colored clothing to her celebration of life. Burial will follow in Huntington Township Cemetery. Friends may call at Beulah Chapel Church from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now