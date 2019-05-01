|
Kathy Kay Atwood
Chillicothe - Kathy Kay Atwood, 68, of Chillicothe, died 1:15 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
She was born May 14, 1950 to the late Raymond E. and Imogene Tyo Pryor. On July 9, 1978, she married Darrell Atwood who died November 28, 2017.
Surviving are children, Tammy K. Shoemaker, of Chillicothe, Jammie N. (Angie) Richards, of Orrville, OH, Shelly R. (Jeff) Uhrig, Kevin G. (Beth) Richards, Laura L. (Bill) Smith, and Michael J. Atwood, all of Chillicothe; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; numerous "children" whom she considered her own; a brother, Raymond A. (Jennifer) Pryor, of Chillicothe; sisters, Dorothy (Larry) Stewart and Brenda (Earl) Palmer, both of Chillicothe; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Richard Pryor and a sister, Betty Griggs.
Kathy was an active member of Beulah Chapel CCCU having dedicated years of her life to the many ministries of the church. She also donated many hours to her many charities in her community. She was dearly loved by many and will be missed by her family and many friends.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Beulah Chapel Church with Pastor Gary Thompson and Pastor Michael Blevins officiating. In keeping with her wishes, it is Kathy's request that people wear spring colored clothing to her celebration of life. Burial will follow in Huntington Township Cemetery. Friends may call at Beulah Chapel Church from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 1, 2019