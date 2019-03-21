Services
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katie Petro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katie Petro

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Katie Petro Obituary
Katie Petro

- - Petro, Katie (Mary Katheryn Denbow), way over 101 years old, followed Jesus to her new home in heaven on Monday, March 18 at Feridean Commons in Westerville. Graduated from Upper Arlington High School in 1935 and The Ohio State University in 1939 with a B.S in Journalism. Employed by Columbus Dispatch until her marriage to James Hollis Petro on February 15, 1941. She is preceded in death by her husband in 1993 and her first born daughter in 1999. Katie and Jim made their home in Chillicothe, Ohio in 1954 and worked in the offices of Western and Worthington Elementaries until retirement. Katie then moved to Westerville in 2006 to live at Feridean Commons. Survivors include her daughter, Lynn (Tim) Heppner of Westerville; granddaughters, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Saturday from 9-11 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m., Pastor Jim Zippay, officiating. Private interment Green Lawn Cemetery. See full obituary and leave condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now