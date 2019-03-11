Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Greenlawn Cemetery
FRANKFORT - Kay F. Scott, 85, of Frankfort, died 1:46 am, Friday, March 8, 2019, at her residence, following an extended illness.

She was born January 5, 1934 in Chillicothe to the late Ellsworth and Virginia West Glassco. She married James A. Scott, who died March 16, 1994. Survivors include her children, James (Vernetta) Scott, Brandywine, MD, Susan (Willis) Conley, Frankfort, April (Mike) Beatty, Chillicothe, Jacqueline (William) Spencer, Pickerington, and Richard Scott, Frankfort; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother Ellsworth Glassco II, Chillicothe; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Anthony Birchfield. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Adrian Scott and two siblings, Ann Lee and Loretta Winfield.

Mrs. Scott retired from the US Postal Service where she had worked as a clerk and postmaster. She loved genealogy, and spent a great deal of her time doing research.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Thursday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call 11:00 - 1:00 Thursday at Haller's, prior to the service. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019
