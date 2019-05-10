Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Kelly Peck


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kelly Peck Obituary
Kelly Peck

CHILLICOTHE - Kelly R. Peck, 51, of Chillicothe, died 5:10 am, May 8, 2019, at Westmoreland Place Nursing Home, following a brief battle with cancer.

She was born May 6, 1968 in Chillicothe to Robert A. and Betty L. Nihiser Peck. Survivors include her mother, of Chillicothe; a sister, Trisha Leeth, Chillicothe; a nephew, Gunner (Yvonne) Leeth; a great-niece, Noelle; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father.

The family would like to thank Adena Hospice, Adena Regional Medical Center 2NE staff, and Westmoreland Place 2E staff for the wonderful care they gave Kelly.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Londonderry Cemetery. In accordance with her wishes, calling hours will not be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to Adena Hospice, 2077 Western Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601 or the Ross Co. Humane Society, 2308 Lick Run Road, Chillicothe, OH 45601. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 10, 2019
