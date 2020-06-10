Kenneth Blackard
Clarksburg - Kenneth William "Spud" Blackard, 62, of Clarksburg, OH, passed peacefully in his sleep at 11:29 a.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his residence unexpectedly.
He was born February 12, 1958, in Ashland, KY, to William "Bill" and Dorothy J. Johnson Blackard.
Surviving are his wife, Paula Halasz; son, Alexander Neil Halasz, both of Clarksburg; daughter, Amanda (Terry) McQuithy, of Charleston, WV; grandchildren, Callie Addison and TJ McQuithy; father, William "Bill" Blackard, of Marshall, TX; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Dorothy Blackard; sister, Bambi Peters; and by twin brother, Steve Blackard.
Kenneth was a freelance graphics artist and had formerly worked as a graphics artist for The Advertiser, The Ross County Paper and The Circleville Herald. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving from 1977-1985 and an avid Rush fan and disc golfer. The disc golf community has lost a classic.
A memorial disc golf tournament will be held in his honor. The time and date will be announced on Facebook within a couple of weeks. There will be no funeral service or calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the WARE FUNERAL HOME to help the family.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.