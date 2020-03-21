|
|
Kenneth Cottrill
BOURNEVILLE - Kenneth E Cottrill, 71, of Bourneville OH, passed away March 20, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.
Kenny "Pap" was born on June 21, 1948 to Fred and Elsie (Grubb) Cottrill in Chillicothe OH. Kenny served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War Era; he was a commander of American Legion Post 757 in the 7th district; and a member of the AMVETS, V.F.W, 40/8 elite team. He worked as a heavy equipment operator and in construction for many years. Kenny also worked at the VA Medical Center-Chillicothe and volunteered at the fish stand in the Yoctangee Park. Kenny leaves behind a good friend Neil Miller.
On September 2, 1972 Kenny married Carol Cochenour, and went on to have two children, Kenneth Cottrill Jr. and Jeramie J Cottrill.
Kenny "Pap" is survived by his two children Kenny "Punk" Cottrill and his wife April Cottrill, Jeramie "Jay" Cottrill and his fiancé Danielle Thornton; brother-in-law Dan Moore and his children; his grandchildren Dakota Dickey, Storm Cottrill and wife Whitney Cottrill, Logan Cottrill and Kelsey Cottrill, Braylen Cottrill, Colin Campagne, Ashleigh Campagne; step- grandchildren Ariel Rhea and husband Taylor Rhea, Alan Patrick; great-grandchildren, Keelan Sherwood; and a step-great-grandchild Emberly Rhea.
Kenny "Pap" was predeceased by his sister Karen Sue Moore, brother John Cottrill and his parents Fred and Elsie (Grubb) Cottrill.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date due to the current situation with the COVID-19. The Family is asking for you to donate in lieu of flowers. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020