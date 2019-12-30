|
Kenneth Dille
Laurelville - Kenneth Dille, 73, of Laurelville passed away on December 27, 2019. He was born on July 6, 1946 in Adelphi to Lloyd and Frances (Jinks) Dille. He was a retired Postal Carrier. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by siblings Katherine Ream, Donna Brown, Karen Edwards. Kenneth a Navy Veteran is survived by his wife Marge (Roy) Dille, children Kenneth (Michelle) Dille, Kendra (Joseph) Cook, step sons John (Laura) and Anthony Mogan, grandchildren Grace and Jacob Cook, Tara Boch, Brittany (Adam) Shaffner, Starr, Matthew, Marissa and Michael Mogan, 3 great grandchildren, siblings Marguerite Riddle, Clarabelle House and Cheryl Hurlbut and by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville. Burial will be at a later date in Green Summit Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Thursday from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to Stages Inc. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019