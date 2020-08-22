Kenneth E. Trimble
Chillicothe - Kenneth E. Trimble, 74, of Chillicothe, died 7:12 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at his daughter's residence following an extended illness.
He was born August 28, 1945, in Chillicothe, to the late Ellis and Vallie Beekman Trimble.
Surviving are a daughter, Lisa (William) Dudley, of Xenia; sons, Glenn Trimble, of Beaver, Kenneth E. Jr. (Mary Powers) Trimble, of Jackson and Christopher (Bobbie) Trimble, of Oak Hill; 13 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; brothers, David (Judy) Trimble and Walter (Sharon) Trimble, both of Chillicothe; sisters, Carol Jackson, of Chillicothe and Dorothy Corrigan of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Wayne, Roger and Ronnie Trimble and a sister, Evelyn Elliott.
Kenny, a US Navy Veteran, served aboard the USS Independence during the Vietnam War.
A private memorial service will be held for family. Jack Norman will officiate the service. There will be no calling hours. Military Honors will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
