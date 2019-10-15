|
|
Kenneth "Pete" Lynn Crider
Southaven, MS - Kenneth "Pete" Crider, 69, of Southaven, MS, passed away October 7, 2019. A visitation will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Coleman Funeral Home (6815 Parkview Blvd, Olive Branch, MS) followed with a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. Coleman Funeral Home of Olive Branch is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Crider was born in Goody, KY on June 15, 1950 to Bailey and Nell Crider. He was a member of the VFW and he enjoyed playing golf, genealogy, running and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Kenneth leaves behind his wife, Lynna Crider of Southaven, MS; son, Brian (Jennifer) Crider of Olive Branch, MS; brother, Terry (Bev) Crider of Chillicothe, OH; sister, Sharon (Mike) DeBord of Columbus, OH; brother, Rodney Crider of Columbus and two grandchildren, grandson, Eli Crider and granddaughter, Charlotte Crider both of Olive Branch, MS.
Mr. Crider was preceded in death by his parents, Bailey and Nell Crider.
In lieu of customary gifts, memorials may be made in honor of Kenneth Lynn Crider to . ()
In honor of Kenneth Crider's service to our country, the flag of the United States Air Force will be flown at Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019