Services
Coleman Funeral Home
6815 Parkview Boulevard
Olive Branch, MS 38654
(662) 893-3900
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Crider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Lynn "Pete" Crider


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Lynn "Pete" Crider Obituary
Kenneth "Pete" Lynn Crider

Southaven, MS - Kenneth "Pete" Crider, 69, of Southaven, MS, passed away October 7, 2019. A visitation will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Coleman Funeral Home (6815 Parkview Blvd, Olive Branch, MS) followed with a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. Coleman Funeral Home of Olive Branch is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Crider was born in Goody, KY on June 15, 1950 to Bailey and Nell Crider. He was a member of the VFW and he enjoyed playing golf, genealogy, running and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Kenneth leaves behind his wife, Lynna Crider of Southaven, MS; son, Brian (Jennifer) Crider of Olive Branch, MS; brother, Terry (Bev) Crider of Chillicothe, OH; sister, Sharon (Mike) DeBord of Columbus, OH; brother, Rodney Crider of Columbus and two grandchildren, grandson, Eli Crider and granddaughter, Charlotte Crider both of Olive Branch, MS.

Mr. Crider was preceded in death by his parents, Bailey and Nell Crider.

In lieu of customary gifts, memorials may be made in honor of Kenneth Lynn Crider to . ()

In honor of Kenneth Crider's service to our country, the flag of the United States Air Force will be flown at Coleman Funeral Home.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Kenneth Lynn Crider please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now