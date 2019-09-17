|
Kenneth Pontious, born September 15th, 1956 in Chillicothe, Ohio; passed away at his Lakeland residence on September 9, 2019.
Kenneth was employed with the City of Lakeland with the Water Waste Management.
He is survived by his wife Pamela Pontious, daughters Amanda Pontious (Gerald) and Danielle Gonzalez (Megan), sisters Donna Worley and Linda Adkins, grandchildren, Neil, Serenity and Adalynn, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral was held Monday September 16th at 5pm at the Gentry-Morrison Southside Chapel located at 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland FL.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019