Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Glorious Church of God
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Glorious Church of God
1970 - 2019
Kevin Rivers Obituary
Kevin Rivers

Chillicothe - Kevin Charles Rivers, 49, of Chillicothe, passed away Tuesday night, October 1, 2019, at the Adena Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness.

He was born August 24, 1970 in Elyria, Ohio to the late Virgil Charles Rivers and Christina Jean (Poindexter) Rivers.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, Tavon Rivers, Christina (Orahn) Tomazon, Kevin Rivers, Jr., Kaylee Butler, Trenton May, Austin Bristow, and Malcom Willis; five grandchildren; two sisters, Kelly Rivers, and Renee Rivers; three special cousins that lived like brothers, Mel, Mark, and Mike Maughmer; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Virgil Rivers.

Kevin was a member of the Glorious Church of God in Chillicothe for many years. In his free time, he enjoyed basketball, football, and playing the drums. He was also an avid University of Michigan fan and loved good food.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Glorious Church of God with Bishop Melvin Maughmer officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may join the family for visitation on Monday from 11:00am until the time of the service at the church.

His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019
