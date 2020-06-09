Kim Lassiter
Chillicothe - On Monday, June 8, Kim Lassiter passed away at the age of 72 at OSU Heart Hospital in Columbus, OH.
Kim was born on October 10, 1947 in Greenville, NC to Archie and Margaret Lassiter. Most of his formative years were spent in Virginia, where he attended Christopher Newport College of the College of William & Mary, receiving a B.A. in English Literature and a B.S. in Psychology. He did graduate work in Industrial Psychology at Old Dominion University. In 1983 he married Deborah Parrish in Tupelo, MS. They have lived in Nashville, TN, Lexington and Louisville, KY, and settled in Chillicothe, OH in 2003, remaining true soulmates and best friends for 37 years. Before he retired, Kim was a Human Resources executive for 35 years in the garment, nuclear, and tile manufacturing industries. Previously, he was a Child Protective Services social worker.
Kim had a passion for the written word and was an avid reader and writer. He was known for his kind and compassionate spirit, keen intelligence, wry wit and his great laugh.
Kim was preceded in death by his father, Archie Lassiter, and brother, Bret Lassiter. He is survived by his wife, Deborah, mother Margaret Lassiter, sister Ann Lassiter Edwards, several nieces, nephews, godchildren, and friends - with a special nod to his best friend of over 50 years, Wayne Meisner, and his dog Laney.
Because of the current pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Cremation services are provided by Haller Funeral Home, Chillicothe, OH.
His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.