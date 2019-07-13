Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Caldwell Cemetery
Kimberly Ann King


1961 - 2019
Kimberly Ann King Obituary
Kimberly Ann King

Londonderry - Kimberly Ann King, 58, of Londonderry, passed away 9:15 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at her residence following a short illness.

She was born May 27, 1961, in Mt. Gilead, OH to the late Lowell and Alice Barrett Stockdale. On March 31, 1991, she married Garry W. King who survives.

Also surviving a daughter, L.A. (Josh) Morgan, of Chillicothe; a grandson, Austin Morgan and a granddaughter, Rebecca Morgan to arrive in October; a brother, Dave Stockdale and a lifetime true friend, Chrissy (Gary) Keckler, of Marengo, OH.

Kimberly formerly worked for the former Cosmo Plastics.

Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Caldwell Cemetery with Pastor John Evans officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 13, 2019
