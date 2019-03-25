|
Krista Alexander
Chillicothe - Krista Alexander, 62, of Chillicothe, died 3:05 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness.
She was born October 27, 1956, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Carl Joseph Jr. and Dolores Dennis Frey. On June 29, 1974, she married James W. Alexander who survives.
Also surviving are her mother-in-law, Betty Alexander, of Chillicothe; children, Andrea (Kenneth Joseph) Smith, of Chillicothe, Joey (Heidi) Alexander, of Heath, Janis (Brian) Farmer, of Jackson and Jennifer (Jason) Murta, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Cindellynn Murta, Dawson Hoselton, Garrett Murta, Blace Farmer, Jaylen Murta, Alexis Bailes, Madelynn Alexander and Isaac Alexander; brothers, Carl Joseph "C.J." Frey III, of Columbus and Dennis (Wendy) Frey, of Port St. Joe, FL; nephews, Patrick (Cindy) Frey, of Lewis Center, Brian (John Johns) Frey, of Mason, and Jay (Emily) Frey, of Columbus; and god children, Dwayne Kistler, Daryl Kistler and Kendi (Tyler) Congrove. She was predeceased by her father-in-law, William Edwin "Boo" Alexander.
Krista was a member of Brookside CCCU. She was a 1974 graduate from Southeastern High School and received her Bachelors of Business Management from the University of Phoenix. Krista had worked as a Volunteer Coordinator for Adena Hospice and was the former Program Director for the Ross County YMCA. She founded the girls slow pitch softball league for the City of Chillicothe and later organized the fast pitch Junior High Girls softball league for Ross County.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Bruce Viar officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Adena Hospice 2077 Western Avenue Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 25, 2019