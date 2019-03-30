|
Kristy L. Siberell
Chillicothe - Kristy L. Siberell, 62, of Chillicothe, died 1:25 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at her residence following a brief illness.
She was born April 23, 1956, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Frances L. Bost.
Surviving are sons, Jeremy M. (Holly) Siberell and Casey J. Siberell; grandchildren, Evan and Mason Siberell; brothers, Craig (Amy) Sharp, Joe (Sheri) Sharp, Bret (Sandy) Sharp, Jamie (Chris) Sharp, Daren Sharp and Kyle Sharp; sisters, Lou Ann (Dale) Wurstner, Jane (Gary) DeMint and Lisa (Graham) Dun, all of Chillicothe; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Cindy Lunsford Hicks, of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by a brother, Charlie Sharp.
Kristy retired from Chilpaco where she was a member of U.P.I.U. Local 988. She enjoyed going on vacation to Charleston, S.C. and also collecting Coca Cola memorabilia. Kristy especially enjoyed spending time with her grandsons.
Funeral services will be held 1p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Chris Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-7 p.m. Sunday and from 11 a.m. until time of service on Monday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019