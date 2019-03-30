Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kristy Siberell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristy L. Siberell


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kristy L. Siberell Obituary
Kristy L. Siberell

Chillicothe - Kristy L. Siberell, 62, of Chillicothe, died 1:25 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at her residence following a brief illness.

She was born April 23, 1956, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Frances L. Bost.

Surviving are sons, Jeremy M. (Holly) Siberell and Casey J. Siberell; grandchildren, Evan and Mason Siberell; brothers, Craig (Amy) Sharp, Joe (Sheri) Sharp, Bret (Sandy) Sharp, Jamie (Chris) Sharp, Daren Sharp and Kyle Sharp; sisters, Lou Ann (Dale) Wurstner, Jane (Gary) DeMint and Lisa (Graham) Dun, all of Chillicothe; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Cindy Lunsford Hicks, of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by a brother, Charlie Sharp.

Kristy retired from Chilpaco where she was a member of U.P.I.U. Local 988. She enjoyed going on vacation to Charleston, S.C. and also collecting Coca Cola memorabilia. Kristy especially enjoyed spending time with her grandsons.

Funeral services will be held 1p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Chris Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-7 p.m. Sunday and from 11 a.m. until time of service on Monday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now