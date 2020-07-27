1/1
Kyle L. Arledge
Kyle L. Arledge

Chillicothe - Kyle Arledge, 32, of Chillicothe, lost his battle with addiction on July 23, 2020.

He was born May 25, 1988, in Chillicothe, to his best friend and mother Kathy and Gary Arledge, who survive.

Also surviving are his sister, Jenae Arledge, also of Chillicothe. He leaves behind two sons, a nephew, several grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and a special friend Amy. He was predeceased by a very special aunt Tammy "Nanny", whom he loved dearly and missed so much.

Drugs and addition took over his life at a very young age. He fought many times and many years to overcome it, but in the end, they were too much. Despite those things, anyone who knew Kyle knew what a huge heart he had and a love for his family that kept him going as long as it did. He loved all things outdoors and enjoyed each and everything he did over years with his sons. He truly loved them with all he had.

In honoring his wishes, the family will not be observing services. Arrangements are under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com






Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
