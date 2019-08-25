Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kyle T. Puckett Obituary
Kyle T. Puckett

Ray - Kyle T. Puckett, 26, of Ray, Ohio, died 12:45 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 unexpectedly.

He was born August 21, 1993, in Ross County, to Todd W. and Kimberly L. Good Puckett, both whom survive of Chillicothe.

In addition to his parents, surviving are a son, Layne A. Puckett, at home; and a sister, Tory (Josh) Cope, of Dayton.

Kyle worked at Menards.

Family and friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019. There will be no funeral service.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
