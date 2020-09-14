L. Stephen Paige
CHILLICOTHE - Leo Stephen Paige, 84 years of Chillicothe, Ohio passed peacefully to his Eternal Home at his residence with his family by his side on September 11, 2020. He walked through the "Pearly Gates" into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Steve was born on October 27, 1935 to the late Charles Homer and Arizona Bell (Rhoads) Paige in Waverly, Ohio. On April 13, 1957 he was united in marriage to the former Ruby Bates whom he always referred to as "My Ruby" - Once in a lifetime you find "someone special", he'd tell her. They were blessed to have 63 years together. They have two precious daughters, Stephanie (Tony) Megaro of Chicago, Illinois, and Jennifer (Dennis) Harwig of Frankfort, Ohio. Awesome grandchildren John (Anne) Megaro of Davis, California, Monica Megaro of Chillicothe, Vinny Megaro of Chicago, Madeleine Harwig of Miami, Florida, and Mitch Harwig of Frankfort. Also, two amazing greatgrandchildren Christopher and Mary Megaro of Davis.
Steve was predeceased by his parents Homer and Arizona Paige, and a brother-in-law Clinton Potts. Along with his wife and family who survive, he is also survived by his sister Marilyn Potts and a niece, Paula (Andy) Butcher. He also has several brother and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
Steve graduated from Western High School, Latham, Ohio in 1954. He served as a Sargent in the Ohio National Guard. Steve was a lifelong farmer. He always wanted to be a farmer from the time he was very young. He worked for various farmers during his teenage years and knew from a young age he wanted to be his own boss. He was the proud owner and operator of StevePaigeFarms. He owned several grain farms along with raising livestock. He was a success by enjoying what he loved doing - being a farmer. He enjoyed working dawn to dusk for many, many years. He always said there was nothing quite like driving a tractor and just watching the plow digging up the dirt. He was the epitome of "Why God created a farmer." He had a generous giving heart and liked to help others. He was one of the most giving guys you would ever meet. He would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He loved being generous with his family and his friends always saying that he would rather see you enjoying something he gave you while he was alive then when he is gone. He did whatever necessary to take care of his family and really thought about what they needed.
Steve discovered snow skiing at the age of 61 when Spicy Run Mountain opened nearby in Pike County the winter of 1996-97. He got several of his family members involved in snow skiing and they took many ski trips out west to Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Nevada, California, and British Columbia. He skied many black diamond mountains with his grandkids over the years.
Steve was a Twin Township trustee for 32 years. He also served on several local county farm boards over the years. He was a member of Bonds Chapel Church in Pike County. He put faith and family first and his love of life shown through in so many inspiring ways. Life on this earth will never be the same but Heaven has gained a "Sweet Soul".
Funeral services will be held at Bonds Chapel Church, 3710 Rainbow Trail Waverly, Ohio on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 1pm with Pastor Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Township Cemetery, US Route 50, Bourneville, Ohio. Calling hours for family and friends will be on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 4-8pm at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, 1661 Western Ave, Chillicothe, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Bonds Chapel, C/O Haller Funeral Home, 1661 Western Ave., Chillicothe, OH, 45601 or Adena Hospice, 2077 Western Ave., Chillicothe, OH, 45601. The family would like to thank Adena Hospice and a special thanks to Jenny and Jody for their care. His online memorial register and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
