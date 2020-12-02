1/1
Larry A. Reaster
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry A Reaster

Chillicothe - Larry A. Reaster, 80, of Chillicothe, died 12:08 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

He was born December 24, 1939, in Ross County, Ohio, to the late Henry and Anna Laverne Atwood Reaster. On June 4, 1961, he married the former Bonnie Good who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Michelle (Keith) Pollock, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Brennan, Kiersten and Kendahl Pollock; a sister, Connie (Steven) Rhymer, of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters, Marcella Allen and twin sisters, Karen and Sharon Reaster; a brother-in-law, Richard Allen, Sr.

Larry was a life-time member of Beulah CCCU. He was the owner and operator of the former Reaster Home Improvement. Larry sang with the former Beulah Trio, Gospel Echos, Uhrig Brothers and the Singing Journeyman.

Due to Covid-19 a private graveside service will be held Friday, December 4, 2020. Pastor Mark Clendaniel and Pastor Aaron Long will officiate the service. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ware Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved