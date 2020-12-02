Larry A Reaster
Chillicothe - Larry A. Reaster, 80, of Chillicothe, died 12:08 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born December 24, 1939, in Ross County, Ohio, to the late Henry and Anna Laverne Atwood Reaster. On June 4, 1961, he married the former Bonnie Good who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Michelle (Keith) Pollock, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Brennan, Kiersten and Kendahl Pollock; a sister, Connie (Steven) Rhymer, of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters, Marcella Allen and twin sisters, Karen and Sharon Reaster; a brother-in-law, Richard Allen, Sr.
Larry was a life-time member of Beulah CCCU. He was the owner and operator of the former Reaster Home Improvement. Larry sang with the former Beulah Trio, Gospel Echos, Uhrig Brothers and the Singing Journeyman.
Due to Covid-19 a private graveside service will be held Friday, December 4, 2020. Pastor Mark Clendaniel and Pastor Aaron Long will officiate the service. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home.
