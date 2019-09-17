|
|
Larry D. Cochenour
Clarksburg - Larry Dale Cochenour, 67, of Clarksburg, husband of Linda Justice Cochenour, passed away at his residence on Sunday, September 8, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on Monday, March 24, 1952 in Chillicothe, the son of the late Warren and Mildred Mossbarger Cochenour.
He is survived by his wife of thirty nine years, Linda, their "3 boys", Jon (Leslie) Dreitzler of Frankfort, Jason Cochenour and Jeff (Lauren Smith) Cochenour all of Chillicothe, four brothers, Ronnie (Kay) Cochenour of Tippecanoe, Gary (Kathy) Cochenour, Spencer (Sheri) Cochenour and Greg Cochenour all of Frankfort, four brothers-in-law, David (Donna) Justice of Clarksburg, Jess (Judy) McQuiniff, Jr. of Chillicothe, Harry (Angie) McQuiniff and Tom McQuiniff (Carol) both of Clarksburg, five grandchildren, Breanna Dreitzler (fiancé Bishop Chamberlin), Brooke Dreitzler, Nathan Dreitzler, Sawyer and Emery Cochenour and several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one nephew, Andrew Cochenour, his in-laws, Jess and Marilyn McQuiniff and a sister-in-law, Dee Cochenour.
Larry was a 1971 graduate of Adena High School. He had managed the NAPA store in Frankfort for several years, had worked at the Bosch plant in Frankfort. He retired from the Chillicothe Correctional Institute in May of 2018. He received the officer of the month in September of 2010. Larry enjoyed kayaking with his sons, watching grandson Nate's sporting events and spending time with all of his beloved grandchildren. For many years he enjoyed helping his sons with their 4-H pigs and camping at the fair. He had a special love for bluegrass music, especially when played by his son Jason. And no matter what, he remained a loyal Cleveland Cavalier fan!
The family would like to thank the staff at the Adena Cancer Clinic and Adena Hospice for their excellent care and compassion. A special Thank You to JR and Sherry Grabill, cousins/neighbors for their love and support during this very difficult time.
In keeping with Larry's wishes he will be cremated. A graveside service to bury the cremains will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Rev Dan Bennett will officiate the service. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort is serving the family. Those wishing to sign Larry's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019