Larry E. Brenneman
Chillicothe - Larry E. Brenneman, 68, of Chillicothe, died 8:55 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 in Cleveland Clinic following an extended illness.
He was born October 17, 1951, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Norman L. and Adeline Stevens Brenneman. On August 17, 1974, he married the former Jeri D. Kintner who survives.
Also surviving are daughters, Mandi (Ryan) Smith, of Chillicothe, Melissa (Shawn) Ison and Christine (Chase) Morris, both of Bainbridge; grandchildren, Savannah (Tygr) Tesi, Brayden, Brennen and Blaze Ison, Olivia Smith and Hallie and Bentley Morris; and sisters, Linda Borland, of Chillicothe and Judy Pfeifer, of Williamsport.
Larry retired from Pixel, the former Mead Paper Company, where he had worked as a Boiler Operator. He was a member of United Steel Workers Local 731.
A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Brett Smith officiating. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Cleveland Clinic Hospice 9500 Euclid Avenue Cleveland, OH 44195
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020