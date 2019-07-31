|
Larry E. Reed
Chillicothe - Larry E. Reed, 71, of Chillicothe, passed away 1:19 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 in the Chillicothe VA Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born August 28, 1947, in Ross County to Robert L. and Delores K. Cooper Reed. On October 1, 1977, he married the former Leila K. Allen who survives.
Also surviving are four children, Shaun (Kayla) Reed, Sr., of Marion, OH, Shane Reed, of Chillicothe, Heidi Reed and boyfriend, John Dalaba, of Frankfort, Cody (Lauren Sanford) Reed, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Nicole (Joseph) Hall, Shaun Reed Jr., Skyler Reed, Tyler Reed, Stormy Reed, Will Reed, Abby Current and Cameryn Reed, Shawnee Reed, Leah Dalaba and two on the way, Shyann Reed and Luke Dalaba; a brother, Bobby Reed, of Thailand, Charles Robey, Martin, TN; Kathy Lewis, of Florida and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Robert; mother and stepfather, Delores and Clarence Robey.
Larry retired from RCA, Circleville where he worked for 27 years and a was a U.S. Air Force Vietnam Veteran. He was a member of Gods Community Outreach.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Woody Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 31, 2019