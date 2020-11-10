Larry "Huffy" Huff
Chillicothe - Larry "Huffy" Huff, a local Chillicothe icon, passed away suddenly on November 5th, 2020, at his home, from natural causes. Larry was born in Chillicothe on May 1, 1940 and graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1960. Larry spent his life in awe of basketball legends and along the journey, became a local one himself. His success in life was free from the material world, he loved learning, teaching, helping, laughing and meeting people. His body, fit from walking thousands of miles over his lifetime gave up, but his beautiful spirit that touched generations of people, lives on in friends and strangers alike. Kids loved to call him Coach and friends also called him Birdman and Mr. Chillicothe.
Over the years Larry taught hundreds of boys and girls basketball skills that took him a lifetime to achieve. On the courts his skills were legendary. He practiced every day of his life, if not outside on basketball courts, then inside at the local YMCA. If Larry wasn't on a basketball court or walking around town, he could be found at most local sporting events, cheering and rooting for other athletes. He was a devout Christian his entire life and attended the First Christian Church. Kindness was his middle name—unless you happened to be playing opposite him in a basketball game—but always a good sport, and shook hands afterward. He appreciated everyone who took the time to give him a ride, make him dinner, buy him a coke, (his favorite beverage), but mostly, he loved the time people took to say hello, wave, and smile.
A wonderful quote from someone on Michelle Barclay's GoFundMe FB page for Larry's Memorial Service stated, "I thought he'd live forever." Larry was loved by so many. He is survived by nieces Michelle Barclay (William), Tracey Locke (Edward), and nephews, Will Huff (Leticia) and Anthony. Also, great niece and nephews, Kalia and Liam Huff.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jeremy Vandine officiating. Burial will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the YMCA of Ross County 100 Mill Street Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
