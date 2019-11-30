|
|
Larry Joseph Bowersmith
Chillicothe - Larry Joseph Bowersmith, 76, of Chillicothe, died 12:26 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at his residence unexpectedly.
He was born October 8, 1943, in Albany, GA, to the late Joseph A. and Helen N. Fisher Bowersmith.
Larry was survived by many cousins, neighbors and friends.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Dean Hughes officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019