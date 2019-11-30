Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Bowersmith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Joseph Bowersmith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Joseph Bowersmith Obituary
Larry Joseph Bowersmith

Chillicothe - Larry Joseph Bowersmith, 76, of Chillicothe, died 12:26 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at his residence unexpectedly.

He was born October 8, 1943, in Albany, GA, to the late Joseph A. and Helen N. Fisher Bowersmith.

Larry was survived by many cousins, neighbors and friends.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Dean Hughes officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -