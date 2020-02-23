|
|
Larry L. Gilmore
Frankfort - Larry Lee Gilmore, 83, of Frankfort, died on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12:32 p.m., in Vineyards at Concord. He was born on Monday, November 30, 1936 in Frankfort, the son of the late Harry Bernard and Elizabeth Harriett Flesher Gilmore.
He is survived by his wife, the former Carrie Maxine Peacock who he married on Friday, September 14, 1979. Also surviving are their special friends, the Morrison Clan. He was preceded in death by one brother, Leonard L. Gilmore.
Larry was a 1955 graduate of Frankfort High School. He served in the US Army during the Viet Nam War. He had worked at Mead Paper and he was a mechanical engineer. Larry had the gift of being able to work on many different pieces of equipment. In addition to working at Mead he was a farmer, worked in construction and enjoyed the times he had learning to fly.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort with Jeremy Schinkle officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Family and friends can visit with Larry's family on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. Those who wish, may sign his online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020