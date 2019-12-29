Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Open Door Fellowship
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry McKillip
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry McKillip


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry McKillip Obituary
Larry McKillip

Chillicothe - Larry McKillip, 74, of Chillicothe, went to be with his Lord in heaven at 12:57 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 in The Ohio State University James Cancer Center following an extended illness.

He was born June 26, 1945, in Greenfield, to the late William Marlyn and Madeline (Byers) McKillip. On April 6, 1976 he married Linda Fay Sanderson.

Surviving are his wife, Linda Fay McKillip; daughters, Pastor Anastasia M. (Christopher Jason) Beavers, Circleville; Dr. April (Dr. David) Marquardt, Ann Arbor, MI, Heather D. (Mary Stephens) McKillip, Portland, OR; a son, Marcus W. (Christie Thomas) McKillip, Chillicothe, and 12 grandchildren.

Larry was retired from the V.A. Medical Center after 35 years of service. He was a member of Open Door Christian Fellowship and a United State Navy veteran having served in Vietnam.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in Open Door Fellowship with Pastor Mark Pfeiffer officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery where military graveside service will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -