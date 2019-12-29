|
Larry McKillip
Chillicothe - Larry McKillip, 74, of Chillicothe, went to be with his Lord in heaven at 12:57 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 in The Ohio State University James Cancer Center following an extended illness.
He was born June 26, 1945, in Greenfield, to the late William Marlyn and Madeline (Byers) McKillip. On April 6, 1976 he married Linda Fay Sanderson.
Surviving are his wife, Linda Fay McKillip; daughters, Pastor Anastasia M. (Christopher Jason) Beavers, Circleville; Dr. April (Dr. David) Marquardt, Ann Arbor, MI, Heather D. (Mary Stephens) McKillip, Portland, OR; a son, Marcus W. (Christie Thomas) McKillip, Chillicothe, and 12 grandchildren.
Larry was retired from the V.A. Medical Center after 35 years of service. He was a member of Open Door Christian Fellowship and a United State Navy veteran having served in Vietnam.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in Open Door Fellowship with Pastor Mark Pfeiffer officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery where military graveside service will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019