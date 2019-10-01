Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Glorious Church of God
Larry O. Scott


1938 - 2019
Larry O. Scott Obituary
Larry O. Scott

Columbus - Larry O. Scott, 81, of Columbus, died surrounded by his wife and family at 10:35am September 28, 2019, at Scioto Community Nursing Facility following an extended illness.

He was born April 6, 1938, in Ross County to the late Oakley H. and Norma R. (Wright) Scott. On August 13, 1982, he married the former Karen A. Rivers, who survives.

Also surviving are his daughter Kim (Omar) Marshall, of Columbus; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; a brother Ralph (Alfreda) Scott, North Carolina; sisters Linda (Sam) Allen, of Oregon, Clarice Moody, of Columbus, Terry (Dennis) Wright, Kimberly Scott, Cynthia Scott and Oneida Peckar, all of Chillicothe; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by 4 brothers: Charles, Junie, Clark and Randy.

Mr. Scott had worked for Kenworth Truck Co. and was a US Air Force Veteran. He was a member of the Glorious Church of God and in his free time enjoyed playing cards and going to the horse races.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1pm Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Glorious Church of God with Bishop Melvin Maughmer officiating. Cremation services are under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019
