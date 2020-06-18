Larry Poling
Worthington - Larry Poling, 68, of Worthington, passed away on June 16, 2020. A Memorial Service celebrating Larry's life will be held on Saturday, June 27, at 11AM at the Church of the Messiah, 51 N State St, Westerville, OH 43081. The family will receive friends from 9AM until the time of the service. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view Larry's complete obituary. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.
Worthington - Larry Poling, 68, of Worthington, passed away on June 16, 2020. A Memorial Service celebrating Larry's life will be held on Saturday, June 27, at 11AM at the Church of the Messiah, 51 N State St, Westerville, OH 43081. The family will receive friends from 9AM until the time of the service. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view Larry's complete obituary. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.