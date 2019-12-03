|
Larry Saunders
CHILLICOTHE - Larry Herman Saunders, 84, went home December 1, 2019, and is celebrating eternally with his own people, the family of God, and with his Savior, Jesus Christ.
He leaves behind a wife of 64 ½ years, Edna Annette Helvey Saunders; three children, Douglas, Paul and Penelope. He was "Papaw" to nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was a tender, kind and gentle man, who leaves for them an inheritance of faith.
Born October 22, 1935 in Pikeville, KY to the late Jacob and Nona Ratliff Saunders, Larry was a 1954 graduate of Pikeville High School. He was a good brother to four sisters, Montana, Faye, Deborah, and the eldest sister, Helena, who preceded him in death.
Larry retired from General Motors in Ypsilanti, MI in 1991 and was an active member for many years at Liberty Baptist Church of Chillicothe.
