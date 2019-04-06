|
|
Larry Tucker
RICHMOND DALE - R. Larry Tucker, 79, of Richmond Dale passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center.
Larry was born December 28, 1939, in Chillicothe to the late Henry Russell and Eleanor Mae (Oney) Tucker. In 1964, he was united in marriage with his loving wife, Shirley Marie (Bettis) Tucker, who survives. Larry is also survived by children Vicki (Mike Grible) Tucker, Rebecca Peters, Deborah (Tim) McCoskey, Lisa (Tim) Skeens, Kelli (Scott) Stauffer, and John Russell (Leigh) Tucker; grandchildren Steve, Andy, Cassie, John Alan, Travis, Justin, Kristin, Larra, Lyndsey, Scott, J.R., Erik, Ashley, Jace, and Morgan; great-grandchildren Jeven, Hollis, Gemma, Liam, Cohen, Harper, Hadley, and Lilly Marie; a sister, Marge (Orval) Gatten, and a brother, John (Lynn) Tucker; sisters-in-law Connie (Bill) Graves and Mabel Baxter; and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by a son, Russell Larry Tucker, and a granddaughter, Kelli Ann Peters.
Larry was a 1957 graduate of Southeastern High School after which he proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He retired from Mead Paper as Carbonless General Superintendent in 1998. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to deer and turkey hunt and had a special passion for musky fishing. He was a member of the Buckeye Big Buck Club with the first Buckeye Big Buck killed in Ross County with a recurve bow. He also enjoyed golfing, spending time with his family, and attending his grandchildren's activities. He was loved and will be greatly missed by all!
Private military graveside services will be held in Little Mound Cemetery, at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Larry's life will be held 6:00 pm, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Chillicothe Country Club. His online memorial register and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 6, 2019