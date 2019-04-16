|
Larry W. Elam
Chillicothe - Larry W. Elam, 75, of Chillicothe, passed away 12:07 a.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019 in Westmoreland Place.
He was born September 11, 1943, in Ross County to the late Ray and Frances Weinrich Elam. On May 31, 1964, he married the former Sharon M. Vance who survives.
Also surviving are children, Shawn (Amy) Elam and Lara (Shawn) Johnson, both of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Kristin (Keith Johnson) Clark, Kasey (Savannah) Elam, Shanna (Jacob Rothe) Elam, Aran (Scott Eyre) Johnson, Cole and Tanner Johnson and Terrell Fairrow; great-grandchildren, Reegan, Maddox, Ameelia, Kimber and Emmett; a brother, Glen (Sharon S.) Elam, of Chillicothe; brother-in-law, Steve Rhea, of Jackson; sisters, Carolyn (Bill) Lizak and Chris (Jody) Parks, both of Chillicothe. He was predeceased by a sister, Vicky Fitzpatrick and a brother, Donnie Elam.
Larry retired from CCI and was a member of Grace Bible Fellowship.
Please join us for a celebration of life, fellowship and carry-in dinner will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at the Riverview Conference Center, 30 N. Plaza Blvd, Chillicothe, Ohio.
Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019