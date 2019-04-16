Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Riverview Conference Center
30 N. Plaza Blvd
Chillicothe, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Elam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry W. Elam


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry W. Elam Obituary
Larry W. Elam

Chillicothe - Larry W. Elam, 75, of Chillicothe, passed away 12:07 a.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019 in Westmoreland Place.

He was born September 11, 1943, in Ross County to the late Ray and Frances Weinrich Elam. On May 31, 1964, he married the former Sharon M. Vance who survives.

Also surviving are children, Shawn (Amy) Elam and Lara (Shawn) Johnson, both of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Kristin (Keith Johnson) Clark, Kasey (Savannah) Elam, Shanna (Jacob Rothe) Elam, Aran (Scott Eyre) Johnson, Cole and Tanner Johnson and Terrell Fairrow; great-grandchildren, Reegan, Maddox, Ameelia, Kimber and Emmett; a brother, Glen (Sharon S.) Elam, of Chillicothe; brother-in-law, Steve Rhea, of Jackson; sisters, Carolyn (Bill) Lizak and Chris (Jody) Parks, both of Chillicothe. He was predeceased by a sister, Vicky Fitzpatrick and a brother, Donnie Elam.

Larry retired from CCI and was a member of Grace Bible Fellowship.

Please join us for a celebration of life, fellowship and carry-in dinner will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at the Riverview Conference Center, 30 N. Plaza Blvd, Chillicothe, Ohio.

Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now