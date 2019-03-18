|
Larry W. Summers
Chillicothe - Larry W. Summers, 72, of Chillicothe, went to be with his Lord 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus unexpectedly.
He was born August 23, 1946, in Ross County, to the late Forrest and Irene McConahay Summers. On June 19, 1981, he married the former Linda L. Allen who died October 26, 2012. On September 30, 2018, he married the former Ruth Adams who survives.
Also surviving are a stepson, Brian Campbell; step daughters, Soni (Johnny) Robinson and Tami (Todd) Eberst, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Allen Michael, Hanna, Madi, Nicole, Tyler, Caitlin, KaSondra, Greg, Kayla, Courtney and Brittany; 11 great grandchildren; and a sister, Cathy Steed, of Chillicothe. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, David Steed.
Larry attended Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church. He retired from the Mead Corporation where he had worked for 40 years. Larry was a member of U.P.I.U. Local 731.
Larry loved to work in his yard, hunting, fishing, but mostly enjoyed spending time with family especially his grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Michael Rhoads and Brother Bob Rose officiating. Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019