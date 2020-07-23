Rev. Latricia Sue Wilson
Chillicothe - Rev. Latricia Sue Wilson, 70, of Chillicothe, passed away 2:07 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her residence.
She was born July 3, 1950, in Chillicothe to the late Paul Sr. and Norma Hardman Fortner. On July 26, 1969, she married Rev. Woodrow Wilson who survives.
Also surviving are three children, Rev. Matthew (Kimberly) Wilson, of Clarksburg, Rev. Latisha (Chad) Knight, of Frankfort, and Jeremiah Wilson, of Chillicothe; nine grandchildren, Brianna, Kaitlynne, Corinne, Nathaniel, Zechariah, Cami, Paityn, Kadance, and Jarimya; two brothers, Paul (Elizabeth) Fortner, Jr., of Chillicothe and Jeff (Lori) Fortner, of Springboro, OH; sisters, Phyllis Wade, of Lynchburg, VA, Nita (Wayne) Green, Louanne (Tony) Norman, and Datha (Mike) McCoy, all of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by a brother, Roger Fortner. Rev. Mrs. Wilson has 45 years of financial experience, helping people realize their dream. She has produced a gospel album and been a teacher in the church for over 45 years. She is a Minister of Worship/Music at God's Community Outreach. She was a member of the National Association of Evangelism where she was a librarian. She is Vice Chairman of Ross County Christian Academy. She was a volunteer at Hope Clinic.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 in God's Community Outreach Church with Rev. Woodrow Wilson and Rev. Lynn Summers officiating. Burial will follow in Green Summit Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday. Memorial contributions may be made to God's Community Outreach 27307 Old Route 35 Chillicothe, OH 45601.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com