|
|
Lauragene Kunz
Chillicothe - Lauragene R. Kunz, 83, passed through this world from November 21, 1935 to November 12, 2019. Surrounded by family, she passed peacefully at Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended battle with diabetes.
Lauragene was born in Pickaway County, Ohio, she grew up in Yellow Bud, raised her family in Londonderry and retired in Chillicothe. She was a loving daughter to the late Oscar R. and Marquerite Mowery Reynolds. On March 16, 1963, she married the late Edwin R. Kunz, who she loved and adored. Lauragene treasured her two siblings, James Reynolds and Ruth Hutchinson.
Lauragene was a loving and dedicated mother to her 4 daughters, Melanie (Tim) Peters of Chillicothe, OH, Sharon (Doug) Estep, of Chillicothe, OH, Anita (Steve) Fisher, of Big Clifty, KY, and Vanise (David) Doles, of Pataskala, OH. She was a nurturing and endlessly patient mam-ma to 11 grandchildren, Christy (A.J.) Bernard, Steve (Jessie) Estep, Kara (Rory) Marquardt, Benjamin (Mariha) Fisher, Laura (James) McReynolds, Lisa Fisher, Sarah Fisher, Joshua Hatfield, Christopher Hatfield, Nicholas Hatfield and Clay Doles. She was also blessed with 11 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Melanie Peters and an infant grandson, Timmy Peters.
Lauragene approached life with a strong passion to make others happy. She was a dedicated member of Tyler Memorial United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women's Miriam Ruth Circle. She blessed many with the gift of music, making the piano sing and singing in the church choir.
Cooking delicious dinners for her family, her church family and many of the neighbor boys who helped on the farm was her true gift and passion. She blessed many people by coordinating numerous funeral dinners and banquets at the church for many years.
For 83 years, Lauragene treasured the people around her. We are forever grateful to have had her unconditional love, giving heart and fierce loyalty. While the world will surely miss her, she will continue to live through us.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Tyler Memorial Church with Pastors Jim A. Groves and Sam Mincey officiating. Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019