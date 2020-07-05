Laurie A. Webb
Chillicothe - Laurie A. Webb, 56, of Chillicothe, died 9:33 a.m. Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness.
She was born March 27, 1964, in Chillicothe, to George Leroy and Alberta "Puddin" Taylor Elder. On February 14, 1984, she married Michael Webb who survives.
Surviving are her mother, Alberta "Puddin" Conkel, of Chillicothe; children, Stacie Webb, Amie Webb-McGraw, both of Chillicothe, Wesley M. (Allison) Webb, Sara (Sean) Diefenderfer, both of Columbus and Kimberly A. Webb, of Tacoma, WA; 14 grandchildren; a brother, Troy (Sabrina) Elder, of Chillicothe; and many friends, including life long friends, Patty and Rob Cottrill, of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by her father, George Leroy Elder and a grandson, Te'jean.
Laurie was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church. She was a former employee of American Legion Post 757 and was a member of American Legion Post 757 Auxiliary.
Funeral services will be held 12 Noon Thursday, July 9, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Tom Pairan officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
