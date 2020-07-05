1/1
Laurie A. Webb
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Laurie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laurie A. Webb

Chillicothe - Laurie A. Webb, 56, of Chillicothe, died 9:33 a.m. Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born March 27, 1964, in Chillicothe, to George Leroy and Alberta "Puddin" Taylor Elder. On February 14, 1984, she married Michael Webb who survives.

Surviving are her mother, Alberta "Puddin" Conkel, of Chillicothe; children, Stacie Webb, Amie Webb-McGraw, both of Chillicothe, Wesley M. (Allison) Webb, Sara (Sean) Diefenderfer, both of Columbus and Kimberly A. Webb, of Tacoma, WA; 14 grandchildren; a brother, Troy (Sabrina) Elder, of Chillicothe; and many friends, including life long friends, Patty and Rob Cottrill, of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by her father, George Leroy Elder and a grandson, Te'jean.

Laurie was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church. She was a former employee of American Legion Post 757 and was a member of American Legion Post 757 Auxiliary.

Funeral services will be held 12 Noon Thursday, July 9, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Tom Pairan officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved