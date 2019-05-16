Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
8:30 AM
St. Mary Church
Graveside service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:45 AM
Dayton National Cemetery
Lawrence Jorgenson Obituary
Lawrence Jorgenson

CHILLICOTHE - Lawrence J. Jorgenson, 87, of Chillicothe, died Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center-Chillicothe, following an extended illness.

He was born April 16, 1932 in Cleveland, OH to the late Peter and Teresa Newman Jorgenson.

He was a US Army Korean War veteran.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 8:30 am, Monday, May 20, 2019 at St. Mary Church, Rev. Lawrence Hummer, Celebrant. Military graveside services, conducted by the US Army will follow at 11:45 am Monday in the Dayton National Cemetery. Calling hours will not be observed. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 16, 2019
