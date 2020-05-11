Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Lee Greer Stewart

Lee Greer Stewart Obituary
Lee Greer Stewart

Chillicothe - Lee Greer Stewart, 90, of Chillicothe, died 4:45 p.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born October 22, 1929, in Bloom Township in Morgan County, Ohio, to the late Samuel D. and Letha Hazel Greer Stewart. On June 6, 1953, he married the former Norma Niceswanger who survives.

Also surviving are children, Douglas (Diane) Stewart, of Liberty, IN, Kate (Ivan) Rovner, of Plano, TX and Helen (Rick) Harding, of Lancaster, OH; a sister, Eloise Stewart Mautz, age 101, of McConnellsville, OH; grandchildren, Carrie (Brad) Rosenberger, Robby (Ashley) Stewart, both of Liberty, IN, Dr. Grace Rovner, of Chicago, IL, Rachel Rovner, of Brighton, CO and Hope Rovner, of Austin, TX, Joe Harding, of Dallas, TX, Beth Harding, of Columbus, OH and Mitchell Harding, of Lancaster, OH; and great grandchildren, Mason, Easton, Camryn, Anniston, Brooklyn and Angela. He was predeceased by a son, Jim Stewart who passed away January 1, 1970 at age 15 and a sister, Bula M. Stewart who passed on October 22, 2007 at age 76.

A private graveside service will be held for family in McConnellsville Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Walnut Street United Methodist Church 16 South Walnut Street Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 or to Adena Hospice 2077 Western Avenue Chillicothe, OH 45601.

www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 11 to May 12, 2020
