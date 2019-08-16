|
|
Lemar J. Bushatz
Chillicothe - Lemar J. Bushatz, 89, of Chillicothe, died 9:34 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 in Signature Healthcare of Chillicothe.
He was born June 1, 1930, in Fayette County, Ohio, to the late Henry W. and Belle D. Johnson Bushatz. On June 8, 1956, he married the former June L. Long who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Karen L. (Steve) Bolte, of Urbana, and a son, Ronald E. (Carla) Bushatz, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Brittany E. (Gunnar) Knece and James Michael Bolte; six great-grandchildren; sister, Bonnie Hardy, of Columbus; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters, Margaret Stewart and Norma J. Shaw; brothers, Fred L. and Henry W. Bushatz; and a half-brother, William Johnson.
Lemar had worked at Landmark and Petron Oil. He also had served as a Harrison Township Trustee.
The family would like to thank the Staff at Signature Health Care of Chillicothe and Heartland Hospice for the loving care given to Lemar and compassion shown to our family during this time.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Twin Township Cemetery with Rev. Randall L. Rinehart officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019