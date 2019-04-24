|
|
Leon E. Palmer
Washington Court House - Leon E. Palmer, 39, of Washington C.H., Ohio, died 7:37 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 in Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born January 16, 1980, in Chillicothe, to Timothy Alan and Debra Bennett Palmer.
Surviving are his fiancée, Rosie Auten, of Washington C.H., OH; mother, Debra Masters, of Chillicothe; brothers, Michael (Kelley) Palmer, of Waverly and Chad Palmer, of Chillicothe; children, Marissa and Timothy; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Timothy Palmer.
The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the staffs of the Dialysis Center of Washington C.H. and the ICU Department at Ohio State for the loving care given to Leon and compassion shown to our family during this time.
In keeping with his wishes, Leon will be cremated. A celebration of his life will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home to help the family.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019