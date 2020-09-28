Leroy Payton
Peebles - Leroy Payton, 68, died Friday, September 25, 2020 at home surrounded by his family in Hillsboro, Ohio.
Born May 31, 1952 in West Liberty, Kentucky; he was a son of Elmo and Minnie L. (Mayabb) Peyton.
Leroy was a US Air Force veteran. He served 36 years for the Ohio Department of Rehab and Corrections and retired as Warden for the Department of Youth Services. He coached a traveling girls basketball team in Chillicothe and was a cofounder of Madison County Coonhunters Association along with Billy Hubbard. Leroy also enjoyed spending time with friends and trail riding at Tar Hollow on weekends.
Survivors include his girlfriend Merry Jane Wunsch; children Tina (Christopher) Carson of Galloway, Roy (Stephanie) Payton of London, Karlie Payton of Wilmington, and Kara Payton of Chillicothe; grandchildren Matthew Rollins, Macy Rollins, Michael Carson, Tyler Payton, and Makenna Payton; brothers Eddie Peyton, Danny Peyton, Joe Peyton, and half-brother Michael Payton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Pamela Peyton and Carolyn Peyton.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 PM Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 North Main Street, London. Friends may call at the funeral home from 4-7 PM until the time of services Wednesday.
The family suggests memorials in Leroy's name be sent to the American Cancer Society
, 5555 Frantz Road, Dublin, OH 43017.
