Leslie E. Wonderleigh
Chillicothe - Leslie E. Wonderleigh, 98, of Chillicothe, died 8:12 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at his residence unexpectedly.
He was born October 12, 1920, in Ross County, to the late John and Sarah Sanford Wonderleigh. On March 4, 1949, he married the former Margaret C. Carver who died August 15, 2004.
Surviving are children, Thomas Wonderleigh, of Chillicothe, Peggy (David) Daugherty, of Bainbridge, Janet (Keith) Disbennett, of Chillicothe and Kyle (Patricia White) Wonderleigh, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Michael Wonderleigh, Marla (George) Hatfield, Kyla (Chris) Shope, Stephen (Elizabeth Oyer) Daugherty, April (companion, Matt Sewell) Daugherty, Ryan Disbennett, Trent Disbennett, Joshua Wonderleigh and Jordon (fiancée, Cassie Clifton) Wonderleigh; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Warren and Anna Carver; and special friends, Nelson and Janet Wright, of Chillicothe. He was predeceased by siblings, Lawrence Wonderleigh, Ralph Wonderleigh, Hazel Detty, Edna Johnson, Charles Wonderleigh, George Wonderleigh, Irene Wonderleigh and two who were stillborn.
Leslie was a 1940 graduate of Chillicothe High School. He served in the United States Army's 645th Bomb Squadron during World War II from 1943 to 1945. Leslie was awarded 3 Bronze Stars for his service in the Battles of the Rhineland, Central Europe and Ardennes. He retired from AEP, following 31 years of service, where he had worked as a Lineman and Supervisor. Leslie was an avid bowler and traveled all over the United States bowling. He also enjoyed playing softball and had coached women softball.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 6, 2019