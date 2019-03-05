|
|
Leslie R. "Bud" Arledge
Chillicothe - Leslie Rudolph "Bud" Arledge, 95 of Chillicothe passed from this life to join the Lord on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Sunrise of Dublin, Dublin, OH. He was born February 26, 1924 in Chillicothe, the son of Leslie W. and Martha (Saltz) Arledge. He married the love of his life, Betty Louise Walter on January 11, 1947 and together they celebrated 71 years of marriage in 2018. Betty preceded him in death on June 16, 2018.
Surviving are his son, Barry Arledge, Waverly; his daughter and son-in-law, Janna and Terry "Skip" Lansing, Worthington; grandchildren, Larry Tennant, Jr., Laura Tennant, Andrea Bumgardner, Dustin Lansing and Drew Lansing; 11 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; his brother, Ted Arledge, Kingston; his sister-in-law, Judy (Ivan) Purdum and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter, Debbie Tennant, grandson, Brian Arledge, 4 sisters and 2 brothers.
Bud was a 1942 graduate of Chillicothe High School and was the quarterback of the football team his junior and senior years. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. During WW II, his unit fought in Bougainville, Guam, and Iwo Jima. He was the recipient of 2 Purple Hearts for injuries received in battle and he served until his tour of duty was completed in 1945.
Following his marriage to Betty, he completed the Higher Accountancy Program at Miami Jacobs College in Dayton. He retired from Mead Paper after 35 years of service. Bud was an avid golfer and bowler who enjoyed golf into his late 80's. He enjoyed playing the guitar and was a terrific handy man and DYI'er.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Kurt King officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery with military honors by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 am until the hour of service on Wednesday.
The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home are honored to serve the family. His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019