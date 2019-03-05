Services
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-775-2800
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Greenlawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Arledge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie R. "Bud" Arledge


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leslie R. "Bud" Arledge Obituary
Leslie R. "Bud" Arledge

Chillicothe - Leslie Rudolph "Bud" Arledge, 95 of Chillicothe passed from this life to join the Lord on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Sunrise of Dublin, Dublin, OH. He was born February 26, 1924 in Chillicothe, the son of Leslie W. and Martha (Saltz) Arledge. He married the love of his life, Betty Louise Walter on January 11, 1947 and together they celebrated 71 years of marriage in 2018. Betty preceded him in death on June 16, 2018.

Surviving are his son, Barry Arledge, Waverly; his daughter and son-in-law, Janna and Terry "Skip" Lansing, Worthington; grandchildren, Larry Tennant, Jr., Laura Tennant, Andrea Bumgardner, Dustin Lansing and Drew Lansing; 11 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; his brother, Ted Arledge, Kingston; his sister-in-law, Judy (Ivan) Purdum and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter, Debbie Tennant, grandson, Brian Arledge, 4 sisters and 2 brothers.

Bud was a 1942 graduate of Chillicothe High School and was the quarterback of the football team his junior and senior years. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. During WW II, his unit fought in Bougainville, Guam, and Iwo Jima. He was the recipient of 2 Purple Hearts for injuries received in battle and he served until his tour of duty was completed in 1945.

Following his marriage to Betty, he completed the Higher Accountancy Program at Miami Jacobs College in Dayton. He retired from Mead Paper after 35 years of service. Bud was an avid golfer and bowler who enjoyed golf into his late 80's. He enjoyed playing the guitar and was a terrific handy man and DYI'er.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Kurt King officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery with military honors by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 am until the hour of service on Wednesday.

The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home are honored to serve the family. His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now