Lester Allen Strawser
Chillicothe - Lester Allen Strawser, 77, of Chillicothe died 7:13 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his residence unexpectedly.
He was born January 26, 1943, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Phillip and Geraldine Hatfield Strawser. On July 10, 1972, he married the former Patricia "Pat" Stanhope who survives.
Also surviving are children, Melissa Rowland, Bryan (Connie) Strawser, all of Chillicothe, Annette (Paul) Radabaugh, of Circleville and David (Jatawna) Strawser, of Jeffersonville; many grandchildren, including, Bobby Rowland III, Lydia Woodgeard, Hailee Strawser, Colton Strawser Seymour, Lillian Radabaugh, Miranda Radabaugh, Aiden Radabaugh, Brittany Baldrick and Desiree Welch; several great grandchildren; and his faithful friend, his dog, Rebel. He was predeceased by a son-in-law, Robert Rowland; a brother, Roger Strawser; and an infant sister.
Lester retired from Mead / Glatfelter and had also worked at Nourse Dealership where he delivered car parts.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Lynn Summers officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
