1/1
Lester Allen Strawser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lester Allen Strawser

Chillicothe - Lester Allen Strawser, 77, of Chillicothe died 7:13 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his residence unexpectedly.

He was born January 26, 1943, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Phillip and Geraldine Hatfield Strawser. On July 10, 1972, he married the former Patricia "Pat" Stanhope who survives.

Also surviving are children, Melissa Rowland, Bryan (Connie) Strawser, all of Chillicothe, Annette (Paul) Radabaugh, of Circleville and David (Jatawna) Strawser, of Jeffersonville; many grandchildren, including, Bobby Rowland III, Lydia Woodgeard, Hailee Strawser, Colton Strawser Seymour, Lillian Radabaugh, Miranda Radabaugh, Aiden Radabaugh, Brittany Baldrick and Desiree Welch; several great grandchildren; and his faithful friend, his dog, Rebel. He was predeceased by a son-in-law, Robert Rowland; a brother, Roger Strawser; and an infant sister.

Lester retired from Mead / Glatfelter and had also worked at Nourse Dealership where he delivered car parts.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Lynn Summers officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ware Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved